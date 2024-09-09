FRIEND Price Is A Rollercoaster

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The FRIEND price has fallen 32.7% in the last 7 days but has risen sharply in the last 24 hours.

According to CoinGecko, the last 7 days have shown that the FRIEND price is very volatile. The coin is down 32.7% for the week. At the same time, it has risen sharply in the last 24 hours by 14.2%.

Is Friend Tech Dead?

The sharp fall of the FRIEND price to $0.059309 on Sept. 9 was caused by the project officially announcing that the developers no longer control the smart contract. They froze the rights of the administrator and owner at the zero address.

If you look at the number of transactions on the network, it hardly exceeded 400 in the last 30 days, which is low for a project that wanted to become SocialFi.

However, on Sept. 9, the number of transactions rose to 928, which is due to the volatility of the FRIEND price.

If we look at the graph from the start of the project's launch, we can see that there has been almost no activity on the network since June 2024. According to Dune, the surge in transactions occurred on Sept. 12 2023, when the number spiked to 356,979. Back then, the project was in its early days, and many expected it to do well.

Projects like Friend Tech depend on online activity. The more transactions users make, the more commissions the network will receive. Most likely, the project stopped making profits a long time ago.

What Will Happen to the FRIEND Price?

Now it is worth being very careful with the FRIEND price when deciding to trade that crypto asset. Especially when the project launched its app in May, one whale was able to withdraw its assets, while most of the airdrop participants had problems with it due to the workload.

Lookonchain noticed that a crypto celebrity like Marchi Big Brother spent approximately $16.7 million in Ethereum (ETH) to buy FRIEND. He ended up with $11.1 million worth of tokens. However, he lost approximately $16 million.

Moreover, according to CoinGecko, the FRIEND price has collapsed 97.4% since its all-time high, which it reached on May 3 at $3.26.