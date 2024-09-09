Sweden Announces New Military Support Package Worth Over EUR 400M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the Swedish announced Sweden's 17th military support package to Ukraine, worth SEK 4.6 billion (over €401 million).

This is said in a press release published on the Swedish government's website, Ukrinform reports.

“The package, worth SEK 4.6 billion, meets Ukraine's military needs and creates freedom of action for the future. It includes donations of materiel, direct procurement, material units and contributions,” the press release says.

The Swedish government stressed that with the 17th support package, Sweden enters a new phase of military support to Ukraine,“with a greater focus on production instead of donation”.

The support package contains three major procurements of materiel of particular priority to Ukraine. The procurements will be carried out by either the Swedish Armed Forces or the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. The value of these procurements is worth approximately SEK 600 million.

The support package also includes ground combat military equipment worth approximately SEK 500 million. The current package includes Robot System 70 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine has specifically requested anti-tank weapons and anti-tank mines in order to better operate against Russian mechanised units. The support package therefore includes a number of anti-tank weapons, recoilless rifles and anti-tank mines.



The package also includes spare parts for JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, camouflage equipment for PBV 302 armored tracked personnel carriers, and 40 mm ammunition for combat vehicles, protective face masks and protective equipment, grenade-launchers with ammunition, recoilless rifles with ammunition, and small-calibre ammunition, training equipment for Ukrainian recruits, transfer of soldiers' helmets and winter equipment for the coming winter.

The support package also includes transfers of marine equipment worth approximately SEK 500 million: six additional Combat Boat 90s and two launching trailers.

Ukrainian demand for small flying drones remains high. For this reason, the Government intends to provide additional funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area. The support package includes approximately SEK 700 million in financial donations to funds and other multilateral initiatives during 2024.

It is noted that including support package 17, Sweden has now provided SEK 48.1 billion in military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In 2024 alone, Sweden has provided a total of SEK 25 billion in military support to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 29, the Swedish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth SEK 13.3 billion (EUR 1.16 billion).