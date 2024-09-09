Silicon IT Hub To Show Procuresuit Software In GITEX Global Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Contemporary companies focus more on procurement to ensure that all the processes can run smoothly. Advancing has brought smart procurement solutions based on AI and cloud concepts. Several reputed IT companies build feature-rich procurement solutions to give the purchasing process an advantage of sophistication and automation.



Silicon IT Hub has recently joined the club of procurement solution makers by introducing a high-end solution called ProcureSuit. This cloud-based solution can enable companies to manage the purchasing processes and effectively. The company has recently announced to display this software in the upcoming GITEX 2024 event in Dubai.



A spokesperson at Silicon IT Hub has revealed the objective behind bringing ProcureSuit software in the GITEX Global event in these words,“ As the world's most trusted and reputed tech exhibition, GITEX rules for over four decades by promoting innovation and creativity. We are pleased to showcase our innovative software ProcureSuit that can take the procurement process to a new level. As our team is participating in this mega event, visitors will see how our feature-rich, cloud-based e-procurement solution helps companies enhance the purchasing process and related activities.” She concluded.



The project incharge for ProcureSuit explained the role and important of this solution in detail with these words,“ProcureSuit is one of the best solution for purchasing and procurement processes. It can simplify various processes including purchase requisition and ordering. Our team has added four key features including RFP/RFQ, contract management, supplier management, and reverse auctions. We have ensured that ProcureSuit can manage auctions, save costs, increase transparency in bidding, and offer a seamless performance. The GITEX 2024 emphasizes on integrating AI and cloud technologies, we have added AI-powered capabilities in this cloud-based procurement and sourcing software.”



He further added the scope and benefits of ProcureSuit solution with these words,“Globally, enterprises across different industry sectors require to streamline the procurement process to gain an advantage of cost-saving and scalability. Our procurement management system brings transparency and ensures quick transition through automation. As ProcureSuit remains user-friendly, cloud-native procurement software, both buyers and vendors or suppliers will easily use it. Our team has taken enough care in making this procurement solution highly secure and reliable.” He concluded.



Silicon IT Hub is a leading software development company in the USA. It houses teams of experienced and dedicated professionals to handle custom software development projects of any size and scale. Focus on performance and timely delivery are key characteristics of Silicon IT Hub. The company offers flexible engagement models to hire software developers.



Forward-looking entrepreneurs and techies can visit SILICON IT Hub stand in GITEX Global 2024 event to explore the scope of AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies to drive growth. The company management will be happy to give consultations about all these technological advancements at World Trade Center Dubai between 14 to 18 October.



Visit the company's website to schedule a one-to-one meeting or know more about its participation in the event.



Contact Details-



USA

1667 East Landis Avenue, Building 6, Vineland NJ 08361



Call- +1 (774) 435 1060

Mail- ...

Website:

