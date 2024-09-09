Cooperation Discussed By Brazilian FM In Oman

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's Foreign Mauro Vieira had a busy schedule in Muscat, Oman, on Sep. 8 to mark 50 years of relatons. He discussed a range of issues with local officials, particularly focusing on cooperation. The minister traveled on to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday (9).

According to information released by Brazil's of Foreign Affairs , one of Vieira's meetings in Oman was with his counterpart Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi. They discussed regional issues, investments, agriculture, energy, defense, and science and technology. According to the ministry, this was the second visit by a Brazilian foreign minister to Oman.

Vieira (L) meeting with Saud Al Habsi (R): Food trade on the agenda

Mauro Vieira was also received by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, Saud Al Habsi, with whom he discussed cooperation in agriculture and the expansion of Brazilian exports and investments in the food sector in Oman.

With the Minister of Energy and Minerals, Salim Al Aufi, the discussions covered global energy issues, Brazil's preparations for hosting the United Nations COP30 climate summit next year, Vale's investments in Oman, and investment opportunities in Brazil. The minister also visited the Brazilian Embassy in Muscat, where he met with Ambassador Alfredo Leoni and spoke with staff.

cooperation

Brazil and Oman maintain close diplomatic relations and strong trade ties. Last year, bilateral trade amounted to USD 1.86 billion, with USD 1.19 billion in Brazilian exports to Oman and USD 675.2 million in Omani exports to Brazil. Brazilians mainly export minerals, meat, and soy to the Arab country. Oman supplies Brazil primarily with fertilizers and oil.

Brazil and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomacy

