Joint Ministerial Meeting Discuss GCC-Brazil Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the current President Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), chaired the joint ministerial meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC States and the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the GCC States and the Federative Republic of Brazil and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
MENAFN09092024000067011011ID1108653302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.