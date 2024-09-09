Ziebart Launches National Branding Campaign Featuring Knight In Shining Armor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Automotive Aftercare Franchise's New Advertising Initiative Solidifies Brand as a Vehicle's Best Defense



This marks Ziebart's first national branding campaign in 20+ years

The campaign offers a unified message positioning Ziebart as your vehicle's best defense Ziebart's initiative aims to reach new audiences, driving traffic for local franchise owners

TROY, Mich., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ziebart International Corporation (Ziebart) – the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services for 65 years – is excited to announce the launch of its first national branding campaign in over two decades. As the brand celebrates its 65th anniversary as the industry's

rustproofing pioneer, this campaign marks a significant milestone, largely reintroducing Ziebart to the public with a fresh and unified message: "Ziebart – Your Vehicle's Best Defense."

Continue Reading

“For 65 years, Ziebart has been the best kept secret in automotive appearance and protection services.”

Ziebart International Corporation (Ziebart) – the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services for 65 years – is excited to announce the launch of its first national branding campaign, reintroducing Ziebart to the public with a fresh and unified message:“Ziebart – Your Vehicle's Best Defense.” To find a Ziebart location near you, head to For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart/franchise-opportunities.

Post this





"For 65 years, Ziebart has been the best kept secret in automotive appearance and protection services," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart . "This branding campaign will revitalize Ziebart as the go-to service for drivers to protect vehicles, while simultaneously reaching new audiences, bridging the awareness gap to reach the millions of drivers energized about taking care of their vehicle."

Ziebart's national campaign is airing now through CTV streaming, YouTube advertising, digital display ads, and Gmail advertising via Google Discovery. It can also be found at ziebart/franchise-opportunities .

Introducing Your Vehicle's Knight in Shining Armor

At the heart of this campaign is the introduction of Ziebart's first-ever company mascot, Bart. A knight in shining armor, Bart stands ready to protect and defend vehicles across the country. For the last 65 years, Ziebart has remained committed to providing quality protection and appearance services through their expertly-trained technicians and advisors with a prominent level of consumer trust backed by industry-leading warranties. Bart embodies Ziebart's promise to ensure a vehicle's longevity, serving as a trusted guardian of automotive appearance and integrity.

"Bart will be instrumental in sharing why Ziebart is your vehicles best defense against everyday wear, tear and damage to your interior and exterior structure and appearance," said Larisa Walega, Chief Growth Officer of Ziebart . "This national branding campaign marks a significant investment in the future of Ziebart, modernizing our brand while highlighting our reputable commitment to growth, innovation, and long-term success."

A Fresh Strategy for Growth

This campaign marks a pivotal moment for Ziebart, as the brand hasn't embarked on a nationwide branding initiative in more than 20 years. It serves to help the brand stand out in the competitive automotive industry through cohesive messaging that's relatable and appealing to contemporary consumers.

"The strategy behind this campaign is designed to unify our brand message of protecting vehicles, increase brand awareness and drive engagement across new and existing audiences, while ultimately, supporting our franchisees by driving traffic and sales," added Walega. "The team is excited to be a part of this monumental piece of Ziebart's legacy."

Today, Ziebart operates more than 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers in 37 countries. To find a Ziebart location near you, head to . For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit .



ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE Ziebart