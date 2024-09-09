Sustainable Impact Summit 2024: Leading ASEAN Sustainability Executives Convene To Forge Path To Net-Zero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual and in-person thought leadership events with an emphasis on conversation

ASEAN sustainability leaders gather at Sustainable Impact Summit 2024 to chart a course towards net-zero, shaping the region's green future.

- Mitch Speers, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of BuyerForesightMARINA BAY, SINGAPORE, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an unparalleled gathering of minds committed to shaping a sustainable future, BuyerForesight and Common Sense Conferences are hosting the Sustainable Impact Summit in Pickering, Singapore. This seminal event, generously supported by our headline sponsor DBS and additional sponsors Asuene, Geotab, S&P Global, Equinix, Oracle, Univers, Engie Impact, and ACT is bringing together the region's foremost sustainability executives to engage in critical dialogues around the acceleration towards net-zero emissions through practical, actionable strategies.Attendees are actively exploring how cutting-edge technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence can act as catalysts for environmental change. The one-day event features a series of panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive workshops that provide participants with a rich tapestry of insights and plans for implementation within their organizations.The lineup is highlighted by our keynote speaker Hamza Ali Malik, Director of the Macroeconomic Policy & Financing for Development Division at the United Nations ESCAP, who will speak about the sustainable finance landscape in Asia and the Pacific, with a focus on low-carbon transition instruments, green and transition taxonomies, and related developments.The Summit's agenda combines visionary ideas with practical case studies, highlighting the pressing issues of the climate crisis and focusing on the distinct challenges and opportunities within the ASEAN region. This strategic emphasis solidifies the Summit's role as a catalyst for regional environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility."The primary aim of our gathering is to build a global network of sustainability leaders committed to driving transformative change within their organizations and communities," says Mitch Speers, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of BuyerForesight. "We envision this summit becoming the central catalyst for a global community of decision-makers who have the power to make a tangible impact on climate change and carbon emissions in the coming years."As organizations confront growing demands for environmental accountability, the Sustainable Impact Summit marks a crucial step toward a collaborative, technology-driven approach to ecological conservation. The Summit's outcomes are anticipated to echo across industries, sparking a wave of innovative sustainability initiatives and uniting efforts toward a greener future.For more information about the Sustainable Impact Summit, please visit .

Sharon Palermo

BuyerForesight

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.