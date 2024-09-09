A Rare Architectural Gem In The Heart Of Cabin John, Maryland For Sale In Spring 2025 - A Custom Post-And-Beam Deckhouse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upscale home for sale in Cabin John MD with cathedral ceilings, on a sloped lot

Upscale home for sale in Cabin John MD with cathedral ceilings, on a sloped lot

Upscale home for sale in Cabin John MD with cathedral ceilings, on a sloped lot

Upscale home for sale in Cabin John MD with cathedral ceilings, on a sloped lot

Upscale home for sale in Cabin John MD with cathedral ceilings, on a sloped lot

This extraordinary Deckhouse offers a blend of nature-inspired living and contemporary luxury, nestled within the serene surroundings of Cabin John Park.

- For sale by ownerCABIN JOHN, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are you tired of the usual stick homes? There are special homes in the Bethesda , Potomac , or Cabin John area of Maryland. A custom Deckhouse with cathedral ceilings throughout, on a sloped lot, surrounded by green, and only a short commute from downtown Washington, DC, Dulles International Airport, and Reagan National Airport.It is sold by the original owners who built this home in 2007 and features:Architectural Excellence: At the heart of this home's design is its distinctive post-and-beam construction, known for creating open, airy spaces with a strong connection to the outdoors. Featuring soaring cathedral ceilings throughout, the living room captivates with an impressive 27-foot ceiling height, creating a dramatic yet welcoming atmosphere. Every detail of the home is designed to bring the outside in, with expansive windows offering breathtaking views of the lush greenery surrounding the property.Private Retreat in Nature: Situated on a private lot, the property is surrounded by mature trees and tranquil landscapes. With Cabin John Park and Cabin John Creek right next door, outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy unparalleled access to scenic trails, wildlife, and natural beauty just steps away from their front door. The Potomac River and the historic C&O Canal towpath are also within walking distance, providing endless opportunities for hiking, biking, kayaking, and relaxation.Prime Location for Commuters: Despite its serene and secluded setting, the home is conveniently located just 15 minutes from downtown Washington, D.C. during off-peak hours, offering an easy commute to the city. The combination of tranquility and accessibility makes this Deckhouse an ideal choice for professionals seeking a peaceful retreat without sacrificing convenience.Total space approx. 7,190 sqft. (4,545 sqft main and upper level, plus approx. 2,445 sqft on lower level, including office with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and terrace because of location on a sloped lot).This one-of-a-kind property is a perfect blend of architectural mastery, natural beauty, and modern living. Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the Deckhouse's charm and unique features are encouraged to schedule a private viewing. See the website of the home for photographs and additional information:

6525 76th St Cabin John MD

For sale by original owner

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Other

Acorn Deck House Company is a world leader in prefabricated custom homes. Take a look at our designers and craftsmen in our factory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.