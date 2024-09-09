Exciting Milestones And Growth At Beyond Identity, The Leading Secure IAM Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading provider of secure identity and access management showcases company achievements, breakthroughs, and traction over the past six months



NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Beyond Identity ,

the leading provider of secure identity and access management (IAM) platform, today announced the significant momentum achieved in recent months, showcasing its continued success in winning marquee customers in industries such as services, retail, software, research institutes, academia, and manufacturing. This further reinforces Beyond Identity's competitive edge and highlights its ability to deliver secure, scalable, and effective identity management solutions.



Amongst its latest key achievements:



Beyond Identity Phish-Resistant technology stopped a major attack in one of the world's largest tech companies and was referenced as the key control to prevent the attack in the Incident Response (IR) done by a leading IR company.

Beyond Identity was deployed in leading research institutes, academia, and retailers as direct mitigation steps for recent data breaches and ransomware attacks.

The company helped customers accelerate their incident response after dealing with compromised legacy IDP systems.

Beyond Identity was chosen by a Top-20 Financial Services company to strengthen its access management, specifically for unmanaged or remote devices. Beyond Identity is making significant progress towards being FedRAMP approved and serving the U.S. Federal market.

Product Innovation and Market Momentum

In the past 6 months, Beyond Identity introduced several groundbreaking solutions designed to enhance security and improve user experience, positioning it as the innovator driving a security-first approach to IAM platforms.

Beyond Identity

Secure Access platform , which replaces legacy, unsecured SSO and MFA solutions, is gaining traction with both new and existing customers. Beyond Identity Secure Access is the only IAM platform that delivers security guarantees: protecting customers' most valuable assets by eliminating identity-based attacks and ensuring that only authorized users from trusted devices gain access to the right applications.

The core of Beyond Identity's platform rests on continuous authentication that is fully

passwordless, hardware-bound, and phish-resistant. Using risk policies and powered by fine-grained device visibility and security stack signals, changes to the environment are continuously validated, ensuring only compliant users and devices are granted access.

Part of Beyond Identity's platform offering includes the new

Access360 and Device360 tools that provide risk visibility, powerful Identity & Access Intelligence and enforcement of device posture.

Additionally, the recently launched

RealityCheck , Beyond Identity's AI deception protection capability has drawn significant attention and market traction and is part of Beyond Identity's ongoing commitment to providing next-generation security solutions in an increasingly AI-driven world.

BeyondCon - Beyond Identity's first Security and Identity Conference in NYC

BeyondCon , the company's first conference on Innovation in Security and Identity, will take place in NYC this Thursday, September 12, 2024. The event provides an opportunity for senior cybersecurity leaders to network, share, and explore the future of identity and access management through peer sharing and luminary keynotes.

Amongst the speakers:

Jonathan Sander , Former Snowflake Field CTO; Ian Glazer , Identity Expert, Weave Identity and former IAM leader at Salesforce; Sam Curry, Field CISO, Zscaler; Chase Cunningham, Dr. Zero Trust; and Jasson Casey , CEO, Beyond Identity.



Leadership Hires

Beyond Identity continues to attract top-tier talent and has recently added some industry veterans to its leadership team. Amongst the recent hires coming from leading Security, Identity, and SaaS companies:



Chris Duffy , VP of Finance & Operations

Lital Asher-Dotan , Chief Marketing Officer

Mark Priebe , VP of Sales

Louis Marascio , Chief Product Architect

Sarah Cecchetti , Dir. Product Management Dean Saxe , Principal Engineer

Looking Forward

Beyond Identity continues to expand its market footprint through FedRamp certification and expansion to federal, government, and defense markets. The company has also expanded globally into Europe, the Middle East, and Asia markets.

About Beyond Identity

A leader in access security, Beyond Identity is committed to delivering a secure identity platform that accelerates productivity. Beyond Identity is trusted by organizations like Snowflake, Charlotte Hornets, City of Albany, Steve Madden, and Cornell University, offering advanced solutions to eliminate access risks and promote zero-trust strategies. Learn more at beyondidentity .

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Identity