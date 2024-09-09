Hihello Named To Will Reed's Top 100 Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Out of 3,500+ eligible emerging B2B tech companies, HiHello is recognized for creating a strong workplace culture where humans thrive and do great work together

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HiHello, the leading for Digital Business Cards , Email Signatures, and Virtual Backgrounds announced today it has been named to Will Reed's Top 100 , a curated list of one hundred emerging tech companies that are building values-driven cultures where employees and customers thrive.Will Reed, a leading go-to-market executive search firm, in conjunction with PitchBook, a private market database, release Will Reed's Top 100 every September, this year honoring Series A and Series B B2B tech companies who are actively building cultures rooted in purpose, growth, belonging and care.“Will Reed's Top 100 isn't a celebration of cushy benefits,” said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed.“It's a celebration of the startup ethos; honoring emerging companies who are on the frontlines, in real-time, navigating what it means to build and lead a unified team in the face of constant adversity.”“HiHello is honored to be included in Will Reed's Top 100 for strong workplace culture,” said Dr. Manu Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of HiHello.“Our incredible team embodies our core values of having fun, inspiring greatness, helping others, embracing kindness, always learning and leading, living and working flexibly, and communicating openly. I'm honored to work with this team of good humans who strive to build the best digital business card platform and experience for our customers.”“I'm proud to know the companies on Will Reed's Top 100,” said Beth Gentile, Partner of Will Reed.“As an executive search firm, we know candidates always want the 'real scoop' on a company's culture. The winners on this year's list have demonstrated a real commitment to building and continually investing in a company culture that sets them and their employees up for success."About HiHelloHiHello is the world's first software platform for digital brand and identity that enables individuals and companies of all sizes to leverage digital business cards, email signatures, and virtual backgrounds to present their brand consistently in every interaction-whether that is in-person, over email, or on video. Millions of HiHello digital business cards are viewed each month, replacing business card paper, streamlining information transfer, and enabling individuals and companies to develop and nurture relationships with their prospects, clients, customers, recruits, and capture leads to grow their business. Founded by Dr. Manu Kumar, who previously co-founded CardMunch, Carta, and K9 Ventures, HiHello aims to modernize how people network, making it easy to exchange and manage contact details in a digital-first world. For more information, visit .About Will ReedWill Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) & People executive search firm built exclusively for emerging founders. The firm equips Seed through Series C founders to build exceptional GTM & People teams through search, enablement, community, and heart. The team is led by former operators who are supported by a team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Accel, Index Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, etc. More information can be found at and .###

