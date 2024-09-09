AEON Debuts Its Crypto Payment Solution Initially As A Telegram Bot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, has unveiled its advanced payment solution, first launched as a Telegram bot. This innovative product enables users to effortlessly make payments within Telegram using a range of methods, including wallets, exchanges, on-chain transfers, and crypto-native payment methods. It also allows bots to easily integrate and accept payments within the Telegram ecosystem. With this solution, AEON is simplifying the payment process for both users and developers on Telegram, making crypto transactions more accessible and intuitive than ever before.

AEON: The Ultimate Crypto Payment Solution on Telegram

AEON's latest offering, the "AEON Crypto Payment Bot," is set to revolutionize the ease of crypto transactions. To get started, users can simply search for "AEON Crypto Payment" on Telegram and dive into a seamless payment experience.



All bots on Telegram can integrate AEON's crypto payment solution by API. When users make purchases in a Telegram-based scenario and grant license to AEON, payments can be initiated directly from existing Telegram conversations, making the transactions quick and intuitive. The bot supports a variety of popular wallets and exchanges, such as MetaMask, Coinbase, and Kraken, enabling users to pay using their preferred method. Whether it's a wallet-to-wallet transfer or a direct payment from an exchange, AEON ensures the process is smooth and user-friendly.



Key Advantages of AEON's Crypto Payment Bot

AEON's crypto payment solution stands out for several key reasons:



Native Payment:

Users can initiate payments directly within their existing Telegram chats, without the need to switch to a different platform or app. They can open an external link in a browser to finish payments as well. This seamless integration embedded in Telegram ensures a seamless user experience, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Diverse Payment Options: AEON offers a variety of payment methods, including wallet transfers, exchange payments, on-chain transactions, even more crypto-native payment methods. This diversity ensures that users can choose the method that best suits their needs, making crypto payments more versatile and accessible. Smooth Payment Experience:

The payment process is designed to be as smooth as traditional payment methods, with minimal time required to complete transactions. AEON's solution ensures that crypto payments are as effortless as possible, providing an experience comparable to traditional payment methods.

The Need for AEON in the Expanding Telegram Ecosystem

As of 2024, around 580 million people worldwide hold cryptocurrencies, with $3.4 trillion spent annually in crypto. This surge in adoption has created a significant demand for native crypto payment solutions, enabling users to easily spend their holdings both online and offline.

Telegram, a platform with a vast user base of 900 million, presents a unique opportunity for innovative solutions like AEON's crypto payment bot. The Telegram ecosystem is particularly well-suited for lightweight and easy payment products like AEON's, as it offers features such as minimum payments starting from 0.1 USDT, USDT pop-ups and seamless crypto payments within the Telegram bot. The payment demand in Telegram-based scenarios makes AEON an ideal fit for this environment, which thrives on lightweight, fast, and user-friendly solutions.



By introducing this bot, AEON addresses some of the key challenges in the crypto space, offering a crypto payment solution that is perfectly tailored for Telegram users. As AEON continues to innovate, it is poised to play a pivotal role in revolutionizing crypto payments, making them simpler and more efficient than ever before.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.



Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

