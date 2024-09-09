“IF THAT MOCKINGBIRD DON't SING” TO MAKE NEW YORK PREMIERE AT SOHO FILM FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

19-Year-Old Sadie Bones Debuts Her First Feature As Screenwriter, Director & in Hometown

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sadie Bones, a 19-year-old triple threat in the world of filmmaking as a screenwriter, director, and actor, will celebrate the New York premiere of IF THAT MOCKINGBIRD DON'T SING at the SoHo Festival where the film will screen in THEATER 1 at Village East by Angelika on September 22 at 7:00 p.m. Immediately following the screening will be a Q&A panel.

17-year-old Sydnie (Aitana Doyle) discovers she's pregnant with her high school boyfriend Lucas's (Braxton Fannin) baby during her gap year. Hoping to win him back from college, she decides to keep it. Lucas's religious mom forces him home, and though initially angry, he sees the baby as a chance to start over. They cautiously reunite, but Sydnie soon realizes their long-term goals clash. Meanwhile, she meets Daniel (Andrew Michael Fama), the charming lead singer of "Delusions of Grandeur." Dating a touring musician conflicts with raising a baby, and the idea of being a teenage stay-at-home mom loses its appeal. Torn between Lucas and the exciting opportunity with Daniel, Sydnie, who also faces competition from Daniel's maybe-girlfriend, must choose: keep the baby and stay with Lucas, or chase her dreams and follow Daniel.

IF THAT MOCKINGBIRD DON'T SING is written and directed by Sadie Bones. Mandy Ward, p.g.a is the Producer, and Elizabeth Berridge is the Executive Producer.

Briana Man is the Cinematographer. Aitana Doyle makes her feature film debut as Sydnie. Braxton Fannin (The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, Special Ops: Lioness) plays Lucas; Andrew Michael Fama (Life & Beth, Dexter: New Blood) plays Daniel; Ava Bodnar (West Side Story) plays Iris; Nadia Dajani (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Bubkis) plays Liz; David Krumboltz (Numb3rs, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Deuce, Oppenheimer) plays Alfonso; Catherine Curtin (Orange is The New Black, Stranger Things, Wolf of Wall Street, Insecure) plays Carrie; Galadriel Stineman (The Middle, Shameless, Glee, Bones) plays Nevon; Suzanne DiDonna (The Sopranos, Magic City) plays Zoe; Natalie Carter (Orange is The New Black, Eighth Grade) plays Dr. Jones; Kevin Corrigan (The Departed, Pineapple Express, King of Staten Island) plays Bob and Stuart Ruden (The Silence of the Lambs, Leon: The Professional) plays Father Hank.

Trailer link :

For more information on theater location or to purchase tickets please visit .

Amy Prenner

The Prenner Group

+1 310-709-1101

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.