Clean Cities Georgia Celebrates Grant Awards For Jackson And Covington's Sustainable Transportation Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Cities Georgia is proud to announce the awarding of substantial Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants (EECBG) to the City of Jackson, GA, and the City of Covington, GA. These grants, funded through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, are a significant boost to the cities' efforts to develop clean systems that serve the needs of their residents.

The grants, each amounting to $150,000, will directly contribute to the planning and execution of community-identified electric mobility options. This funding will enable Jackson and Covington to pursue innovative and resident-focused transportation solutions, reducing environmental impact and enhancing quality of life.

"The EECBG grants represent a major milestone for both Jackson and Covington as they embark on their journey to create more equitable and clean transportation networks," said Pamela Fann, Community Engagement Liaison of Clean Cities Georgia. "These funds are crucial in helping the cities and residents plan and implement transportation options that best serve their communities."

We appreciate the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority's support in this endeavor and are excited to see the transformative projects that will emerge from this initiative. Clean Cities Georgia is committed to guiding and supporting our cities in their pursuit of a greener, more connected future.

As we celebrate the success of Jackson and Covington in securing these vital grants, it is important to acknowledge the instrumental role of Clean Cities Georgia's involvement in the Clean Cities Energy and Environmental Justice Initiative (CCEEJI). Our active participation in this national program has been key to not only understanding the needs of our communities but also in effectively advocating for the funding necessary to meet those needs.

The CCEEJI program has provided us with the platform and resources to successfully navigate the grant application process, ensuring that the proposals of Jackson and Covington were compelling and aligned with the goals of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. This collaboration has been essential in securing the $150,000 grants that will now fuel the equitable clean transportation plans of these forward-thinking Georgia cities.

(CC-GA) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1993 and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office. CC-GA is focused on reducing petroleum use by serving as a central coordinating point for all alternative fuels, vehicles, and infrastructure activities throughout the state.

