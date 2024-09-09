Adam Goldberg Reveals He Turned Down ‘Friends’ Role: ‘I Was A Snob

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Adam Goldberg had initially said no to his role in the iconic sitcom 'Friends' not because he had enough of being Chandler Bing's crazy roommate Eddie but because he was a "snob" and he rooted to hate the show.

The appeared in three episodes of the show back in 1996 playing Chandler's roommate but he has now revealed that he was actually reluctant to take on the job because he wasn't a fan of TV comedies, reports 'Female First UK'.

He also wanted to hate 'Friends' because his ex-girlfriend had appeared in the pilot episode. Adam told 'The Independent' newspaper, "'Friends' wasn't super notable to me at the time, because I was a snob. I remember very specifically getting the call from my agent and them saying they were offering me this part, and that it started maybe two days later - everything's always very fast in that world because you're shooting an episode a week”.

He further mentioned, quoted by 'Female First UK',“I was like, 'No way. I'm not doing that show'. And my agent was like, 'Yes, you are'. I was sort of bound up in all these ideas of what I was supposed to be doing, and also whatever weird personal baggage I was bringing to the situation. Like my ex-girlfriend at the time, the love of my life back then, she had a guest role on the pilot episode. So I remember really rooting to hate it. These are the sorts of things that affect your decision”.

However, he was eventually convinced to take up the role and he ended up having a good time, as he shared,“I said Okay. And I went and did it and it ended up being much more fun than I had anticipated”.