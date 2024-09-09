Honduras At Crossroads: Castro Faces Resignation Calls

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Honduras finds itself in a maelstrom centered on President Xiomara Castro. Her administration, which took office in 2022, is now facing serious allegations of and drug trafficking links.



The trouble began when a surfaced showing Carlos Zelaya, Castro's brother-in-law, meeting with drug traffickers in 2013.



They allegedly offered $650,000 for Castro's presidential campaign. This revelation has shocked many Hondurans who hoped for change after years of corrupt governance.



Adding to the controversy, Castro's recently announced the termination of its extradition treaty with the United States.



Since 2014, this treaty has led to the extradition of 64 Hondurans on drug trafficking charges. The timing of this decision has raised eyebrows and fueled public suspicion.







In response to growing criticism, Castro has claimed that a coup is being plotted against her government.



She points to "dark internal and external forces" seeking to destabilize her administration. However, many view this as an attempt to divert attention from the scandal.



The situation is particularly ironic given Castro's campaign promises to end corruption and drug trafficking. Juan Orlando Hernández, her predecessor, faced extradition to the U.S. on drug charges.



Despite these challenges, Honduras has seen some improvements. The homicide rate has decreased by 49.7% over the past decade, reaching 35.8 per 100,000 in 2022. However, the country still ranks among the most dangerous in Central America.



Public opinion is divided. Some, like Gabriel Hernández from Tegucigalpa, express disappointment: "We thought corruption would end with Xiomara Castro, but they've turned out to be the same or worse."



As Honduras approaches its next elections in 2025, these events could significantly impact the country's political landscape.



The outcome will likely shape Honduras's approach to corruption, drug trafficking, and international cooperation in the coming years.

