Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions Announces Rebrand, Changes Name To Fleetworthy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company reveals new name, logo, website, and strategy to unite Bestpass, Fleetworthy Solutions, Drivewyze, and ExpressTruckTax

under a single parent brand.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions, the only connected suite for safety, compliance, and efficiency, has completed an extensive

rebranding effort to reflect the company's strategic growth, mission, and expanded road safety and fleet technology.

As part of the rebrand, Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions has changed its name and parent brand to 'Fleetworthy.' This update unifies its portfolio of innovative solutions provided by Bestpass, Fleetworthy Solutions, Drivewyze, and ExpressTruckTax. The announcement also introduced a new company logo that better represents the combined brand.

In addition to the new name and logo, the company has launched a new website at , which includes information regarding its sub-brand products and company. For Fleetworthy Solutions customers, account login access will still be available through the Fleetworthy website. Customers of Bestpass, Drivewyze, and ExpressTruckTax will continue to access their services through the existing websites without any changes to their login process or user experience.

"This is an exciting time for Fleetworthy as we combine our suite of road safety and fleet offerings under one unified brand," said Tom Fogarty, Fleetworthy CEO. "This rebrand is just the beginning in what we are planning to deliver through expanded services and product integration. Our mission is to continuously innovate and bring forth new solutions that help our fleet and agency customers run more efficiently."

In recent years, the company has been on a mission to expand its service offerings beyond toll management through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Since 2022, the company has expanded its offerings by acquiring ExpressTruckTax, Fleetworthy Solutions, and Drivewyze, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency.

About Fleetworthy:

Fleetworthy is revolutionizing road safety and fleet management with a command center for safety, compliance, and efficiency. Our connected suite provides real-time insights and control, enabling customers to maximize efficiency, reduce risk, and save money.

With technology that unifies safety, compliance, toll management, weigh station bypass, and more, Fleetworthy empowers organizations to perform at their best. We simplify operations to ensure every vehicle and driver is not just compliant, but beyond compliant. Supporting millions of drivers and vehicles, Fleetworthy is leading a new era in road safety and fleet technology. For more information, visit .

