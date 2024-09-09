China Supports India's Peace Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Crisis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China supports the efforts of all countries willing to contribute to ending the Russo-Ukrainian“conflict”, including those by the of India.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, who spoke at a briefing, commenting to Ukrinform's own correspondent on the trip of the Indian prime minister's adviser to Moscow to discuss "peace efforts".

"China is committed to promoting peace negotiations and supports all efforts aimed at resolving the 'Ukraine crisis' (this is how Chinese officials refer to the Russian war against Ukraine - ed.) peacefully," the spokesperson said.

reacts to Russia's attack on Poltava, calls for negotiation

According to the official, China's stance on the Ukraine issue remains unchanged as the country remains committed to resolving the "crisis" through negotiations.

"China is ready to continue working with the international community to accumulate conditions for a political settlement of conflict," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Mao stopped short of elaborating on Chinese government's further plans to help end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ajit Doval, the national security adviser to the Indian prime minister, will visit Moscow this week to discuss "peace efforts" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.