(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blue Faery announces that its annual Love Your Liver campaign will continue in September. This life-saving, award-winning, culturally and linguistically relevant program is entering its fourth year of addressing disparities among minorities.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Your Liver helps raise awareness about liver cancer risk factors in the Hispanic community, as they are 2.5 times as likely to develop the compared with White Americans. Due to the high prevalence of fatty liver disease in the community, liver cancer continues to be one of the most significant health issues that Hispanic Americans face. Besides the stigma of liver cancer and fatty liver disease, Hispanic Americans also face language and cultural barriers and lack culturally appropriate educational programs. Love Your Liver delivers culturally relevant education about liver cancer risk factors, liver cancer surveillance, and treatments while offering hope.

Blue Faery Continues Its Love Your Liver Campaign During Hispanic Heritage Month

Love Your Liver Live, a Hispanic Heritage Month Community Event series kicks off on September 16 at 7 p.m. ET with a live, virtual educational workshop featuring Dr. Jorge Marrero from Penn Medicine. The second live, virtual educational workshop will be on October 8 at 8 p.m. ET, featuring Dr. Andrés Gómez-Aldana from the Texas Liver Institute. Both physicians are gastroenterologists and transplant hepatologists who speak fluent Spanish. These free events allow community members to learn about relevant liver cancer risks and how to manage them from a trusted local physician. Both events will be in Spanish.

Register for the September 16 event or register for the October 8 event .

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer. Blue Faery has three public education and awareness programs: Love Your Liver, The Truth About Liver Cancer, and You and Liver Cancer.

