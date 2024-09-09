Gurugram News: Auto Driver Finds Bag With Diamond Pendant Here's What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An auto driver in Gurugram is receiving much praise on social media. Why, you ask? His simple act of kindness helped restore society's faith in humanity in times of doubt.

Arnav Deshmukh, a product manager in Haryana's Gurugram , took to LinkedIn to share the tale of the honesty and kindness the driver showed his friend.

At around 1 pm, Arnav's friend, who was relocating, boarded an auto-rickshaw quickly. On reaching her destination, she paid the driver via UPI and rushed off.

Only later did she realize she had left her bag in the three-wheeler. It was no ordinary bag; it contained her essential documents, such as her PAN and Aadhar card s, her debit and credit cards, and, most importantly, a sentimental gift from her late grandmother-a diamond pendant in a gold chain.

When the duo learned about the missing bag, they panicked. In hopes of retrieving it, they tried sending messages to the driver via UPI messenger, but to no avail.

They even tried to get help from Gurugram police. At around 4 pm, the police officers immediately took the two friends along the route in a police vehicle, checking surveillance cameras for any clues that might lead them to the auto-rickshaw.

By 5:30 PM, as all their efforts led to dead ends, Arnav's friend reluctantly began to accept that the bag might be lost forever.

But at that moment, they received a phone call from the property dealer of Arnav's friend with the news they had been waiting for most desperately: "Madam, an auto driver has come with your bag."

Relieved and overwhelmed, they returned to find everything in the bag was intact.

The auto driver, Manirul Jaman, found the bag and returned it untouched with all its contents. Arnav's friend and her family were grateful, especially her mother, who was in tears.

The LinkedIn user also commended the swift action and support of the police, especially ASI Rambir Singh.

On a side note, Arnav said that in times when the society is hearing of adverse events from the IT city of India Bengaluru , this person one from cybercity truly melts hearts. He said Manirul needs to be shared to instill the feeling that humanity still exists.

As the post celebrated the still thriving honesty and integrity in bustling cities like Gurugram, netizens took to Arnav's comment section to share similar experiences.

“Impressive one, Arnav! I almost had a similar situation yesterday while I lost something in a cab. I couldn't talk to him directly, but because I paid through SuperMoney, I could see the UPI ID and used it to reconnect with him,” a user commented.

“These kinds of posts need more attention. We spread negative news for awareness, true, but focusing on these positives will start a virtuous cycle. Kudos to both of them,” added another.

However, another user who praised the Gurugram auto driver's honesty, shared how her mother could never retrieve her mobile phone after losing it in an auto.

“Great act of humanity... lucky you. But I had a very bad experience where my mother lost her phone in an auto and we never got it back,” she said.