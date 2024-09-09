Hartek Appoints Sunil Jit Singh As Group CFO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hartek Group, one of India's leading EPC Companies, announced the appointment of Mr. Sunil Jit Singh as the Group Chief Officer (CFO)



With a rich experience of over 28 years, Sunil Jit will play an instrumental role in strengthening the financial operations for the group specifically in the areas of financial management, risk mitigation, and compliance.



He brings a wealth of experience working with multinational companies and Indian companies in various sectors, including steel, electronic manufacturing, lubricants, automotive and telecom.



Sharing his thoughts on Mr. Singh's appointment, Mr. Simarpreet Singh Group ED and CEO of Hartek Group said: "We welcome Mr. Sunil Jit Singh to our Hartek Family. With decades of experience in related sectors, we are confident that his contribution will propel us towards new heights of success and growth. His past experience, his passion towards growth seamlessly aligns with the values and culture we have at Hartek Group. We believe this will prove to be an enriching partnership."



Commenting on the development, Mr. Sunil Jit Singh said, "I am looking forward to working with the enthusiastic team at Hartek Group. I am particularly intrigued by the vision of the company to lead the energy transition and integrate sustainability into all aspects of their operations. Through strategic financial planning I am confident that our path will pave way for a new wave of energy revolution which will be led by Hartek Group"



Hartek Group has been a key player in India's renewable energy landscape by providing 10GW of Solar Grid connectivity. As a five-time Great Place to Work organization, the company's Power System Business unit is currently building a 765 KV grid infrastructure for Power Grid Corporation, demonstrating its commitment to reliable grid infrastructure and a net-zero future.





About Hartek Group



Hartek Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in India, with offerings that span across Engineering, Construction, Renewables, Technology, Fuel, and Manufacturing. Founded in 1991, the group has grown to become one of the most admired Indian names in the power

