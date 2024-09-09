Kuwait Amir Receives Newly Appointed Judicial Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace on Monday the President of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Court of Cassation judge Dr. Adel Bouresli, where he presented Counselor Saleh Rasheed Al-Ragdan who swore in as Vice President of the Court of Cassation.

Also during the reception, Counselor Mohammad Al-Rifae swore in as President of the Court of Appeal.

His Highness the Amir also received the Deputy President of the high court, Counselor Khaled Al-Othman on assuming the duties of his new post.

Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi, and senior state officials also attended the meeting. (end)

