Carpet Museum In Shusha Enriches Its Collection

The Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has
enriched its collection with two exhibits,
Azernews reports.
The two items, a "Flowers in the Garden" carpet and a bedspread,
are significant not only for their age and craftsmanship but also
for their emotional value to Hasanov's family.
The carpet, which dates back to 1959, was created by Sahib
Hasanov's grandmother and mother and was previously displayed in
his family's home in Shusha.
The carpet features intricate designs and golden roses, and its
initials bear the names of his grandmother and mother. Hasanov
decided to donate the carpet to the museum, stating that it would
be best for tourists to see the beauty of Azerbaijani women's
craftsmanship.
The second item, a mafrash, is over a hundred years old and was
used as a trunk for traveling between the plain and winter. Hasanov
believes that donating it to the museum will help preserve the
Azerbaijani cultural heritage.
The Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum was restored by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2021.
The building, which dates back to the 19th century, had
undergone significant changes during its occupation period. The
restoration work aimed to restore the building's historical
appearance, and it has now become a center for carpet
exhibitions.
The current exhibition showcases 115 piled and non-piled
carpets, carpet products, archaeological finds, national
embroidery, clothing, jewelry, and artistic metal.
The art works being displayed at the Shusha branch of the
National Carpet Museum give a chance to feel the spirit of the
ancient Garabagh land, the life and household of the people who had
lived here for centuries, including artisans, their aesthetic
taste, artistic view of the world, and to imagine that historical
environment.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice
Awards.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
