BJP Makes New Appointments In Poll-Bound J&K, Sat Sharma Made Working President
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The BJP on Monday made some new party appointments in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president of the unit.
BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party's J-K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
Choudhary Sukhnandan will be the vice-president of election campaign committee.
Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.
