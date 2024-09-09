Japan’S GDP Grows 0.7% In Q2 2024, Beating Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's rebounded strongly in the second quarter of 2024, growing faster than expected and surprising analysts and policymakers.



The Cabinet Offic released revised data showing impressive growth figures. Japan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.



This fell slightly below the preliminary estimate of 0.8%. However, it still marked a significant turnaround from the previous quarter's contraction.



The economy had shrunk by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024. On an annualized basis, Japan's grew by an impressive 2.9%.



Although lower than the initial 3.1% estimate, this growth surpassed market forecasts. Analysts had predicted a more modest 2.1% expansion.



Private consumption and business investment primarily drove this robust economic performance. These factors contributed significantly to Japan's economic resurgence.





Key Drivers of Growth

Private Consumption

Consumer spending rose by 0.9% in the second quarter. This increase marked the first positive growth in five quarters.



Stronger wage growth supported the recovery in consumption. Moderate inflation also boosted households' purchasing power. These factors combined to stimulate consumer spending across various sectors.

Capital Expenditure

Business investment bounced back, growing by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter. This figure represented a slight downward revision from initial estimates.



Nevertheless, it showed significant improvement from the first quarter's decline. Companies increased their investments in technology and infrastructure.

Exports

Net trade subtracted 0.1 percentage points from overall growth. However, exports rose by 1.4%, rebounding from a 4.6% decline in the previous quarter.



This export growth helped offset some of the negative impact on trade balance.

Economic Context

Japan's economic rebound comes at a crucial time. The country faces several challenges that could impact its future growth trajectory. These factors include:





The Bank of Japan raised its main policy rate to 0.25% in July. This move signaled a potential end to years of ultra-loose monetary policy. The strong GDP growth may support further tightening of monetary conditions.Scheduled earnings in larger establishments rose 4.7% year-on-year in May. This increase marked the fastest pace of wage growth since 1992. Rising wages outpacing inflation contributed to increased consumer spending.The Japanese yen has been weakening against major currencies. It briefly hit 160.82 against the US dollar in June. This level marked the yen's weakest position since 1986. The weak yen contributed to rising import prices, especially for food and energy.Despite strong domestic performance, external risks remain a concern. Potential slowdowns in the U.S. and Chinese economies could impact Japan's growth. These global factors may influence Japan's economic trajectory in coming quarters.Economists expect Japan's economy to continue its gradual recovery. Favorable trends in wages support this positive outlook.Both personal and corporate expenditures also contribute to ongoing growth. However, the pace of expansion may moderate in the coming quarters. External factors could influence Japan's economic performance.The government anticipates ongoing economic recovery in the near term. Strong spring wage negotiations bolster this optimistic view.An upcoming increase in the minimum wage in October also supports growth expectations.However, policymakers remain cautious about potential risks from overseas economic downturns. They also monitor market volatility closely.Japan navigates these economic developments with cautious optimism. The recent data suggests a positive trajectory for the world's fourth-largest economy.Yet, challenges loom on the horizon. Policymakers must balance growth initiatives with risk management strategies.They aim to sustain Japan' economic momentum while addressing potential headwinds.In conclusion, Japan's economy shows resilience and growth potential. The second quarter's performance exceeded expectations in many areas.This growth provides a solid foundation for future economic strategies. As Japan moves forward, it must leverage its strengths while addressing ongoing challenges.The coming months will prove crucial in determining Japan's long-term economic trajectory.