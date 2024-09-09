Over half of households in Australian state struggle to afford essential items

(MENAFN) On Monday, a report from the Queensland Council of Social Services (QCOSS) revealed that over half of households in Queensland are struggling to afford essential items such as food, bills, and petrol. The 2024 Living Affordability Report found that 60 percent of households in the state are living below basic standards, highlighting a significant financial strain on residents. The report indicates that many Queensland parents are resorting to skipping meals to ensure their children are fed, cannot afford necessary medication, and are replacing nutritious food with cheaper, less healthy alternatives.



The report further notes that households are often neglecting their health needs due to the high cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, leading to increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Queensland, which is Australia's third-largest state with a population of 5.5 million as of the end of 2023, is experiencing these challenges despite efforts to address cost-of-living pressures.



QCOSS modeling indicates that an average single working parent in Queensland faces a weekly budget deficit of 156.93 Australian dollars (approximately 104.7 U.S. dollars), while a typical couple with two children has a weekly budget deficit of 116.06 Australian dollars (about 77.5 U.S. dollars). Although these deficits represent an improvement from 2023, the report warns that they are likely to worsen once temporary government measures aimed at alleviating financial pressures come to an end.



Housing costs are identified as the largest expenditure for all households, with residents spending over 37 percent of their income on mortgage repayments or rent. This substantial financial burden underscores the ongoing affordability challenges faced by Queenslanders, reflecting broader issues in managing living costs in the region.

