Brazil’S Plan To Boost Gas Output Faces Old Hurdles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil aims to double its natural production by 2034, setting an ambitious target amidst significant infrastructural constraints.



Despite projected growth from 150 to 314 million cubic meters daily, consumer may stay around 134 million, just 42% of production.



Much gas is reinjected into wells or lost in production to boost oil extraction, which is more profitable.



In countries like Brazil, where often accompanies oil, these practices are standard to boost oil yields.



Presently, Brazil grapples with two primary issues: the lack of adequate pipelines for transport and the high rates of gas reinjection.







The country relies heavily on a few key pipelines like Rota 1 and Rota 2, and experiences delays in building new ones such as Rota 3.



These pipelines play a critical role by linking offshore fields to mainland processing units, similar to oil refineries.



Additionally, the national pipeline network has barely expanded over the years and mainly serves coastal cities.



This stagnation restricts the broader distribution and usage of natural gas across the nation, limiting potential market expansion.



Progress in natural gas production emerges with five major initiatives planned over the next decade.



Equinor, Petrobras, and Shell lead projects, signaling a strategic shift towards diverse energy sources and a stronger national framework.



Brazil's challenge: transforming its natural gas potential into actual energy supply.



Significant infrastructure investments are essential for effective resource transportation and distribution.



The next decade is key for Brazil to overcome infrastructural hurdles and establish natural gas as a central energy source.

