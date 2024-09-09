Fimlab Is Adopting Proscia’S Software To Realize The Promise Of AI-Enabled Pathology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlocking insights that advance precision medicine

TAMPERE, Finland and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fimlab Laboratories , Finland's largest provider of laboratory services, research, and training, is taking the next step on its digital pathology journey with Proscia ® , a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine. The company will use Proscia's software to help its pathologists generate more precise results with artificial intelligence (AI).



Digital pathology is driving a shift to data-rich images, each containing billions of pixels that provide one of the most detailed and direct profiles of diseases like cancer. While laboratories initially adopted digital pathology to drive efficiency gains, they are now realizing added value by leveraging AI to unlock insights from this data that advance precision medicine.

“Artificial intelligence is beginning to solve many of pathology's biggest challenges,” said Teemu Tolonen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Physician of Fimlab's pathology department.“We carefully evaluated multiple software platforms and are confident Proscia's will enable us to achieve a great impact from AI. Its open approach ensures we can leverage a broad variety of applications in our routine operations.”

With its intuitive user experience, robust functionality, and scalability, Proscia's software can drive all aspects of Fimlab's daily work. Pathologists will use the platform's AI-enabled workflows to make more consistent interpretations of the most common types of cancer and drive efficiency. This includes running applications from Proscia's growing precision medicine AI portfolio .

“Fimlab is one of the most innovative laboratories in the world,” said David West, Proscia's CEO.“Its team is now advancing to the forefront of AI-enabled pathology with our software, and we are incredibly excited to see the impact of our work together.”

Dr. Tolonen will be presenting on Fimlab's digital pathology journey during Agilent Technologies' lunch symposium at the 36th European Congress of Pathology. Attend the session at 13:00 on September 10. To learn more about Proscia and see a live demonstration of its software, visit booth 101 during the Congress.

Fimlab is the largest healthcare laboratory company in Finland, owned by welfare regions. We produce health care laboratory services in Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Central Finland, Päijät-Häme, and Ostrobothnia in more than a hundred locations with a workforce of around 1,200 professionals. Fimlab's pathology diagnostics has been digitized since August 2021. For more information, visit fimlab.fi.



Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology's transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity's most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia's solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and was the first to secure CE-IVDR certification to advance digital pathology primary diagnosis in the European Union. For more information, visitText> , and follow Proscia onText> LinkedIn andText> X .

