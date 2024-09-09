Harry-Meghan Declined Queen's Invitations Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined two invitations from Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, as Royal Family historian Robert Lacey claimed. The Queen reportedly asked the couple and their baby Archie to join her at Balmoral during the summer and later for Christmas at Sandringham.

Instead of accepting either offer, the couple spent six weeks in Canada. Lacey added that their decision had not affected the Queen, Charles or William.

| Prince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan after becoming king

According to Lacey, it all started when Harry and Meghan tried to trademark Sussex Royal products in 2019. It led to tension within the Royal Family because the Sussexes did not seek the Queen's permission.

Before engaging in business, Royal Family members typically coordinate with Buckingham Palace while the final approval comes from the monarch. It was expected that Harry would at least discuss his plans with his father. But, it didn't happen.

Photograph of future kings

The Queen reacted. During the 2019 Christmas broadcast, she notably excluded the Sussexes, suggesting a purposeful choice not to promote the Sussex Royal brand.

| Meghan Markle not going back to acting again; here's why

Instead, she released a photograph in January to mark the new decade. It featured herself, Prince Charles, Prince William and young Prince George, symbolising the direct line of succession.

This image highlighted the continuity of the Crown with the current monarch and three future kings. Harry, Meghan and their child were never part of it. Lacey wrote that Prince William had fully supported the idea, possibly as a subtle message to his younger brother.

Defiance of the Crown

While Harry and Meghan were in Africa, they filed three major legal cases against the British media. This was seen as another direct defiance of the staff responsible for managing the Crown's affairs and the Queen herself.

| Prince Harry, overshadowed by Meghan Markle, feels 'isolated' in US

It was highly unusual for Royals to engage in such significant disputes without the monarch's approval, which Harry and Meghan had neither sought nor received.