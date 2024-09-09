Industry News In Brief (September 9, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Industry vet Gary Sheffer will be inducted into the Page Hall of Fame at the upcoming Page Annual on September 13. Sheffer's career spans over four decades, marked by his leadership roles in journalism, government, academia, and corporate communications. Most notably, he served as head of communications and public affairs at GE. During his 16-year tenure at GE, including 13 as CCO, Sheffer helped GE navigate complex global challenges, including the 2008 crisis, the Fukushima nuclear incident, and the Hudson River cleanup. He also served as chairman of the Arthur W. Page Society and was a board member of the Institute for Public Relations. In addition, Bill Heyman, co-founder of FHS Capital Partners and a pioneer in elevating the role of chief communications officer, will be awarded the prestigious Page Distinguished Service Award for his transformative contributions to the profession.



DALLAS - Lou Hammond Group has expanded into Dallas with an eye on catering to the growing market demands in the region. Lauren Parker will lead the Dallas office as president, bringing more than 14 years of communications experience to her role. Parker will implement national communications programs with a regional focus on one of the fastest growing economies in the country. She joins most recently from Hill & Knowlton, where she was a VP. Headquartered in New York, LHG also has existing offices in Atlanta; Charleston, S.C.; Denver; Miami and Tampa, FL.



NEW YORK - PRSSA, the Public Relations Student Society of America, has added new collegiate chapters at Grand Canyon University (GCU) and The University of New Mexico (UNM). These new chapters mark milestones for both universities, providing students with expanded access to professional development opportunities, networking, and educational resources. At Grand Canyon University, students have the option to pursue undergraduate degrees in professional writing for new media, communications with emphasis on broadcasting and new media or interpersonal communication and human relationships. At UNM, the communications curriculum involves a variety of courses such as persuasive communications, strategic social media, and creative concepts.







