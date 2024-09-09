Hong Kong's First Nutrition Center Énas Wellness Focuses On Sleep Solutions With Targeted Nutritional Supplements Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Many Hong Kong people suffer from chronic insomnia but struggle to find the root cause. Insomnia can be triggered by various factors, including hormonal imbalances, excessive stress hormones, or insufficient sleep-related hormones (like melatonin, GABA, etc.). éNAS Wellness advocates for a "scientific approach" to improve sleep, collaborating with leading local universities, Science Park, and top-tier laboratories in the US and Germany to provide "insomnia cause testing" for individuals struggling with sleep issues. Through scientific testing, they analyze over 100 nutrients and probiotics in the body, identify imbalanced sleep hormones, and pinpoint the cause of insomnia. Based on the laboratory report results, they tailor personalized dietary plans and provide one-on-one dietary guidance from nutritionists, helping insomnia sufferers improve their constitution, adjust their internal hormones, and ultimately resolve sleep issues without side effects.





Hong Kong's First Nutrition Center éNAS Wellness Focuses on Sleep Solutions with Targeted Nutritional Supplements

éNAS provides diversified scientific testing and cooperates with different tests according to the cause to help patients find out the source of the disease. Testing includes stool, urine, blood, saliva, hair and nail analysis to provide a deeper understanding of nutrient levels in the body. This is followed by personalized dietary solutions tailored by nutritionists, effectively addressing issues like fatty liver, eczema, and gastrointestinal problems within 3 to 6 months.



éNAS founder, Joann Lau, and her nutritionist team have over 10 years of experience. Their dietary plans are based on professional nutritional principles, offering personalized detox meal plans and targeted pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplement formulations. The center has helped over a hundred patients successfully resolve their sleep problems in just one year, including Maggie, who had suffered from insomnia for 10 years. After undergoing testing and following the nutritionist's scientific personalized recommendations, she successfully resolved her long-standing sleep issues within a month.



Joann Lau's immune system has been weak since childhood, and she has suffered from stomach pain, skin allergies, and nasal allergies. She needs to take allergy and stomach medicine regularly to relieve her condition, which seriously affects her daily life. After countless visits to doctors and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, she decided to pursue nutrition studies to address her own health issues. During her studies, she encountered a mentor who helped her resolve her health problems that had plagued her for over 20 years using the most advanced scientific testing and pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplements in the US. Driven by her knowledge and personal experience, she established éNAS, the "Scientific Nutritionist Center," the only center in Hong Kong that uses a "scientific approach" to solve problems, allowing patients to regain their health without relying on medication.



A year ago, Joann became a mother. In the initial postpartum period, she experienced severe insomnia due to hormonal changes. She utilized her own company's sleep solutions, supplementing with targeted probiotics, magnesium, and GABA, among other nutrients, restoring her sleep to normal within three months.



éNAS Center Consultation and Testing Process:



Step 1: Free Consultation with a Nutritionist



The nutritionist will first understand your physical condition and sleep problem, and provide an initial assessment, including:



1. Body weight and composition analysis



2. Cardiovascular hardening test



3. Microvascular circulation test



4. Nutritionist consultation



Step 2: Based on the report results, the nutritionist will recommend the most suitable scientific testing, which may include urine metabolism testing, probiotic microbiome testing, etc.



Step 3: After submitting the sample, you will receive the report results approximately 2-3 weeks later. The nutritionist will interpret the test results to you and identify the cause of your insomnia.



Based on your report results, the nutritionist will provide a comprehensive personalized follow-up plan, including:



1. One-on-one nutritionist follow-up



2. Personalized detox dietary plan



3. Targeted pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplement formulation



4. Scientific medical assessment follow-up (including body weight and composition analysis, cardiovascular hardening test, and microvascular circulation test)



How to Determine if You Have Insomnia?



1. Difficulty falling asleep, trouble sleeping, or being unable to sleep is the most common overt manifestation of insomnia (easier to detect).



2. Difficulty maintaining sleep, light sleep, poor sleep quality, easily interrupted sleep, and inability to maintain a normal sleep state.



3. Waking up in the middle of the night/waking up early in the morning, waking up before reaching the minimum sleep duration (6 hours), and being unable to fall back asleep.



If any of the above conditions persist for a month or more, or have impacted your daily life, seek help.



Causes of Insomnia



From a pathophysiological perspective, insomnia can be mainly classified into four categories:



1. Insomnia triggered by external factors



2. Insomnia triggered by mental or emotional issues



3. Insomnia triggered by medication



4. Primary insomnia



The Relationship Between Insomnia and the Gut



Over the past decade, increasing research has discovered and confirmed the close relationship between "gut microbiota imbalance" and "sleep quality." The central nervous system in the "brain" and the nervous system in the "gut" influence each other. Dr. Wu Che Yuen, a specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, published a report on insomnia and gastrointestinal health, discovering that as many as 70% of patients with functional gastrointestinal disorders experience sleep problems, such as difficulty falling asleep, inability to sleep deeply, waking up in the middle of the night, and being unable to fall back asleep.



Recent studies have found that long-term gut microbiota imbalance can lead to sleep deprivation, stimulate the secretion of stress hormones (such as cortisol and adrenaline), and severely cause high cholesterol, obesity, even functional gastrointestinal disorders and mood disorders, all related to gut microbiota imbalance. Therefore, to improve insomnia, you can first understand the current balance of your gut microbiota through stool testing, supplement with "good bacteria" related to sleep quality, and reduce "bad bacteria," to cure insomnia caused by gut microbiota imbalance.



éNAS Wellness Founder, Joann Lau

Registered Associate Nutritionist (ANutr)

BSc (Hons) Nutrition and Food Science

Advanced Certificate in Sport and Exercise Nutrition

Certificate of Public Nutritionist

Certificate of Coaching (Level 1)

Member of HKHFA





