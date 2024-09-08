WHO Chief: Sudan's Healthcare System Collapsing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The Director General of the World Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday that "Sudan's healthcare system is collapsing in some areas but holding up in others thanks to the tireless work of doctors."

In a press conference, visiting Tedros, who concluded a two-day tour in Sudan earlier, added "70 to 80 percent of health institutes stopped working."

WHO chief said that his organization has documented more than 100 on health workers, including those who are engaged in humanitarian work, stressing that the number of casualties in Sudan has surpassed 20,000 people.

This marks Tedros' first visit to Sudan since the conflict erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023. (end)

