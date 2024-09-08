Cigen, An Azure-Focused Software Engineering Company Celebrates 5Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARSAW, POLAND, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CIGen, a software engineering company with in-depth Azure expertise, proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary. CIGen has grown from a small team to a thriving international company with over 50 technical experts, helping SMBs reach new efficiencies through Azure-focused digital transformation.With the majority of clients from the EU and the USA, the company's portfolio includes Azure migration and modernization projects in FinTech, Logistics, EduTech, HealthTech, and MarTech. As a Microsoft Partner , CIGen's cloud expertise translates into a positive business impact for clients, powered by one of the world's most robust cloud technologies.Since its foundation, CIGen has expanded its operations - adding a Warsaw office to its original Lviv headquarters.“This move makes our cooperation even more facile for our European clients, as our contractual obligations are regulated within the EU legislative framework, - comments Maryan Savka , the co-founder and CTO of the company. - While maintaining a strong presence in Ukraine, we are now expanding into European talent markets, hiring software engineering talent in European countries too.I am proud to be in a position to state, that just like many other software development companies with Ukrainian team members, we have reached the level of risk management planning that ensures seamless delivery of products across the board. To further embed the industry's most robust BCP and security practices into our day-to-day operations across the company, CIGen is now finalizing the preparation for ISMS certification.On a more technical note, as a CTO of a software development company, I am enthusiastic about the opportunities of the AI era. My team is actively exploring all the different use cases on how AI, ML, DL algorithms can transform our clients' operations, and bring near-real-time savings across multiple cost centers. The future is here and we are honored to be the catalyst of these high-ROI transformative processes for our clients.”Oksana Netak, Co-founder and CBO, adds:“Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We have always aimed to exceed our clients' expectations, and our growth over the past five years shows that we are on the right track. We look forward to continuing to provide future-ready solutions that help our clients thrive in the digital age.”Kateryna Baturina, Head of HR & Recruitment, comments:“At CIGen, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. Our talented team is the driving force behind our success. We are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can develop both hard and soft skills. As we continue to expand, we maintain our focus on creating a welcoming workplace, continuous educational opportunities, and seamless operational routines”.As CIGen celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to its core values of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, CIGen is poised to continue its growth and make a positive impact in the world of software development and digital transformation.For more information about CIGen and its services, please visitContact:CIGen Solutions18 Jana Dantyszka St,Warsaw 02-054,PolandEmail: ...About CIGenCIGen is a Microsoft partner software development company dedicated to helping companies innovate faster and scale smarter. With offices in Warsaw, Poland, and Lviv, Ukraine, CIGen assists startups and established businesses in driving digital transformation through Azure migration, cloud-native software development, and application modernization. Founded in 2019, CIGen has grown to a team of over 50 professionals, dedicated to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

