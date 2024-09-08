Adani Women's DPL T20: Upasana Yadav's Ton Guides North Delhi Strikers To Inaugural Title

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Upasana Yadav was the star of the show as North Delhi Strikers Women were crowned Adani Women's Delhi Champions after their 10-run win over South Delhi Superstarz Women in the final at the Arun Jaitley on Sunday.

She also etched her name in the history by scoring the first-ever century of the Adani Women's Delhi Premier League T20. Her unbeaten 114 off 67 balls, featuring 18 fours and three sixes, powered the team to a massive total of 179/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Tanisha Singh led South Delhi's run-chase, having scored 72 off 40 balls, but her team fell 10 runs short of the target. They began their run chase of 180 runs aggressively but lost their openers, Chhavi Gupta (20) and Shweta Sehrawat (13), by the end of the powerplay, with 46 runs on the board.

Riya Soni and Tanisha then added 38 runs off 29 balls, but Soni was dismissed in the 11th over, leaving South Delhi Superstarz at 84/3.

Tanisha then steadied the innings, combining with Nidhi Mahto to help the team cross the 100-run mark in 12.1 overs. Tanisha completed her fifty in 27 balls, bringing the equation down to 59 runs from 36 balls.

Their 60-run partnership off 37 came to an end when Bharti Rawal removed Mahto (15) in the 17th over. Soni Yadav struck twice in the following over, removing Tanisha (72) and R Priyadarshini (1), leaving South Delhi Superstarz at 151/6 after 18 overs.

Ekta Bhadana and Manju Godara then smashed 15 runs in the penultimate over to reduce the equation 14 required off the last six balls.

Nazma Sultana bowled a disciplined last over as she dismissed both Bhadana (13) and Godara (6) to restrict South Delhi Superstarz Women to 169/8 and eventually clinch the title.

Earlier in the contest, North Delhi Strikers Women lost Mansi Sharma (0) early. Then, the in-form Upasana took center stage, anchoring the innings with a remarkable ton. She combined with Monika to take the team's total past the 50-run mark by the end of the powerplay.

Monika (19) was dismissed in the seventh over, but Upasana found the boundaries with ease and completed her fifty in 36 balls in the 11th over.

In no time, she completed her century in 62 balls. With support from Ayushi Soni, who played a steady 31 off 34, Upasana guided North Delhi Strikers Women to a total of 179/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Meanwhile, for South Delhi Superstarz Women, Aarti Kumari returned figures of 2/34.

Brief scores: North Delhi Strikers Women 179/3 in 20 overs (Upasana Yadav 114*, Ayushi Soni 31; Aarti Kumari 2-34) beat South Delhi Superstarz Women 169/8 in 20 overs (Tanisha Singh 72, Riya Soni 23; Soni Yadav 2-26) by 10 runs.