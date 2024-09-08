Mumbai News: CBI Arrests 3, Including CGST Official, In ₹60 Lakh Bribery Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai news: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) on September 8 arrested three accused, including a superintendent from the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), for involvement in a ₹60 lakh bribery case, PTI reported.

The arrested accused have been identified as CGST Superintendent Sachin Gokulka who was posted at the anti-evasion wing in Mumbai, Chartered Accountant (CA) Raj Aggarwal and one Abhishek Mehta, it added.

The trio were caught while allegedly receiving a partial ₹20 lakh payment of the bribe, CBI officials told PTI.

The CBI case was registered based on a complaint of a businessman against six GCST Mumbai officials, including Additional Commissioner Deepak Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner Rahul Kumar, four superintendents - Gokulka, Bijender Janawa, Nikhil Agrawal, and Nitin Kumar Gupta, besides Aggarwal and Mehta, the PTI report said.

The complainant alleged that on the night of September 4, he was confined within the CGST's Santacruz office for 18 hours before being released on September 5, it said.

“It was also alleged that during his confinement, Gokulka allegedly demanded ₹80 lakh bribe for not arresting him which was subsequently reduced to ₹60 lakh,” an official said.

In a statement, the CBI spokesperson said three other colleagues of the superintendent (all superintendents of CGST) also allegedly joined him in pressuring the complainant, including through repeated use of force and hurling abuses.

“The complainant was allegedly made to call his cousin while in confinement to convey the demand of undue advantage by CGST officers for not arresting the complainant and favouring him in ongoing probe by CGST,” the CBI spokesperson said.