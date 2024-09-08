J&K Bank Lose 4-0 To Gokulam Kerala In Climate Cup Final
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – J&K bank FC was trounced 4-0 on Saturday by Gokulam Kerala FC in the Cimate Cup 2024 final in Leh, Ladakh. The game was held at Astro Turf, Open Stadium in Spituk, Leh.
The two-time I-League champions romped to an easy victory in the finale and looked in control of the proceedings throughout the matchup. The Kerala side opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, before an own goal from J&K Bank defender Farhan Ganie made it 2-0 in the 34th minute.
Gokulam wasted no time in the second half, making it 3-0 in the 46th minute. The team added its fourth goal in the 87th minute of the match. J&K Bank had three shots on goal, while Gokulam dominated with seven.
Gokulam defender Mashoor Shereef was named player of the match.
