Centerpoint Energy Is Monitoring Gulf Of Mexico Weather And Preparing For Potential Tropical System

CenterPoint has been monitoring tropical developments and preparing this weekend

Company is in the process of securing work sites, preparing crews and equipment, and securing additional frontline resources from mutual assistance companies

Company's new and improved outage tracker is live with greater functionality Customers in the Greater Houston area, including those who depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment, are encouraged to begin their planning and preparations as soon as possible

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy has been closely monitoring weather forecasts and preparing for potential impacts from a Gulf of Mexico tropical system (Invest 91L), which has the potential to make landfall on the Texas coast in the coming days. Greater clarity on the weather situation is expected from the National Hurricane Center tomorrow.

In preparation for potential severe weather across the Texas coast and Greater Houston area, CenterPoint is in the process of securing work sites, preparing crews and equipment, and securing additional frontline resources from mutual assistance companies. The company is also

reminding customers to develop an emergency plan and assemble a storm preparedness kit that includes essential items such as nonperishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, a battery-powered radio, and a portable charger for mobile devices.



"We have a plan to address this potential storm, and we are executing our plan," said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "Although the exact path and intensity of this potential storm are still unclear, we want to assure our customers that we are preparing for impact. We encourage everyone across the Greater Houston area and the larger Gulf Coast region to get their plans in place now for their families, loved ones, homes and businesses."

Carroll added, "Following Hurricane Beryl's devastating impact on the Greater Houston area, we heard the calls for change and to do better, and we have taken the feedback seriously. We are determined to re-earn the trust of the customers and communities we are privileged to serve. While no two storms and their impact are ever alike, we believe our actions since Beryl will help improve our response should this tropical disturbance impact our service territory."

Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative

Across Greater Houston, CenterPoint is taking action now to improve resiliency and help reduce the risk of outages this hurricane season.



As part of the first phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, throughout August CenterPoint crews and contractors installed more than 1,100 stronger and more resilient fiberglass poles, trimmed vegetation along more than 2,000 miles of power lines, and installed more than 300 automation devices in neighborhoods all over Houston. The company's next step is taking the boldest series of resiliency actions in its nearly 160-year history, including additional system hardening, strategic undergrounding, self-healing grid technology, and further enhancements to its outage tracker.

Call to Action: Power Alert Service

Customers should remember that a storm is a powerful force of nature that can cause significant damage and widespread, lengthy electricity outages. Conditions can also change unexpectedly and for the worse.

Customers are encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times, as available or determined, and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers informed of restoration progress during an outage event. Customers can also find additional resources at CenterPointEnergy/StormCenter .



New and Improved Outage Tracker with Greater Web Resiliency

Within 24 hours of a tropical storm or hurricane exiting our service area, CenterPoint will communicate an estimated time for restoration for the entire system and will update the estimated times of restoration at least daily thereafter. The new and improved will be used to update individual customers on their expected restoration date as soon as possible after restoration expectations are determined.



To learn more about Outage Tracker's new features and functionality, watch the demonstration

video .

For an in-depth, step-by-step guide to using the Outage Tracker,

click here .

Customers with Critical Needs

Because CenterPoint Energy cannot guarantee an uninterrupted, regular or continuous power supply during a severe weather event, customers who depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment are encouraged to make alternate arrangements for on-site backup capabilities or other alternatives in the event of loss of electric service.



During pre-storm preparations and post-storm recovery efforts, CenterPoint urges customers to stay informed of weather conditions and warnings or advisories issued by local authorities by paying close attention to announcements from local news outlets for important information regarding ongoing conditions and recovery efforts. The company also recommends that customers follow these important natural gas and electric safety tips:



Important Safety Reminders

Electric



If you experience an electric outage, do not open freezers and refrigerators any more than necessary, as opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated outdoor area and never run it inside your residence or in a garage to avoid carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.

Never connect a portable electric generator directly to your building's electrical system during a power outage; electricity could back feed into the power lines and potentially endanger utility workers, emergency responders or members of the public.

Have your weatherhead, which connects the overhead power line to your home or business, checked for damage. Any weatherhead problems will need to be repaired by a licensed electrician prior to service being restored.

Stay away from low-hanging, downed power lines or lines that could be submerged in standing water. Treat downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment as if they are energized. Report any low-hanging or downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment to CenterPoint Energy by calling 713-207-2222.

Water poses a potential electric safety threat because it's a good conductor. Always be careful not to touch water, or anything in contact with it, near a downed power line.

Any amount of water, including a puddle, can become energized. If you see a downed power line near water, retreat to a safe distance, then call CenterPoint Energy immediately at 713-207-2222 to report it.

Flood water can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas. Submerged outlets or electrical cords can energize water, even from a distance.

Boats or other vehicles being used in high water can expose you to danger from power lines at their normal height. Be aware and stay away. If water has risen above the electrical outlets, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker.

Natural Gas





If you smell natural gas - which has a distinctive, strong odor, often compared to rotten eggs or sulfur - leave the area immediately on foot, and tell others to leave, too. Do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator. Once safely away from the area, call 911 and CenterPoint Energy, and we will send a trained service technician immediately.

Do not turn off your natural gas at the meter; your natural gas meter should be left on to maintain proper pressure in the natural gas piping within the house and to prevent water from entering the lines should flooding occur.

Natural gas can be turned off at each appliance. Later, to restore natural gas service to an appliance, you may follow the written instructions located on the appliance for re-lighting. If you are unable to locate the instructions or don't feel comfortable re-lighting, call a qualified plumber or technician.

While conducting exterior clean-up and/or repairs, call 811 to locate utility lines prior to digging on your property.

If your home is flooded, call a licensed plumber or a natural gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances prior to requesting a service reconnection. Be cautious around line workers and give them plenty of room to safely assess damage and make repairs.

As this storm moves toward CenterPoint Energy's electric and natural gas service territories, additional updates will be provided as needed.



For additional information on hurricane preparedness, visit

CenterPointEnergy/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for updates during inclement weather events. The following resources are also available on CenterPoint Energy's dedicated storm page:



How you can prepare for a storm

How CenterPoint prepares for a storm How CenterPoint restores service following a storm

