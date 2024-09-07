IEC Chairman Meets With Arab League Delegation To Review Election Monitoring Process

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah on Saturday met with the Arab League delegation assigned to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections, set for Tuesday.

During the meeting, Maaytah and Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Arab Affairs and National Security Sector Khalil Thawadi, who also heads the delegation, signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise the delegates with the election monitoring process

Minister Plenipotentiary Director of the Electoral Affairs Secretariat at the Arab League Ahmed Amin and General Coordinator of the delegation Heba Moraab attended the signing ceremony.

Maaytah underscored the importance of cooperative efforts between both sides, stressing that monitoring missions are "essential" to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.



The memorandum details the provisions for facilitating the monitoring missions and outlines the rights and responsibilities of the Arab League delegation in overseeing the parliamentary elections.



