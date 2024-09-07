Kuwaiti Minister Of Information, Youth Receives Iraqi Minister Of Youth, Sports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday evening Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ahmad Al-Mubarqa and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their official visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed boosting sports and youth cooperation in a way that deepens relations between the two brotherly countries. (end)

fsa









MENAFN07092024000071011013ID1108648106