OIC: US Activist, Palestinian Child Murders In Occupied West Bank Abhorred

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Saturday the abhorred killing of a Turkish-US dual national/activist Aysenur Eygi, 26, during a peaceful rally in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli responsible for the crime, deemed as an extension of the occupiers' genocide against Palestinian citizens.

The statement also mentioned the heinous murder of Bana Amjad Bakr, 13, who was killed by Israeli settlers under the protection of security forces in the town of Qaryut, a village south of Nablus, saying that this crime also reflected the Israeli occupiers' disregard of international and humanitarian laws.

The OIC called on the UNSC and the international community to intervene to held the massacre of Palestinians in the West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip, which is in need of an immediate ceasefire.

The issue of illegal settlements and the occupation of Palestinian lands must be resolved swiftly, added the statement. (end)

