Hamas Releases Heartbreaking New Video Of Slain US-Israeli Hostage Amid Gaza War

Hamas released a fresh message from slain US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Thursday as the Gaza war entered its 11th month . The body of the 23-year-old - one of the best-known faces among those seized on October 7 - was recovered by Israeli last weekend. The video message came even as thousands of mourners in Jerusalem and beyond lined streets to bid him farewell.

“Mama, Dada, Leebi and Orly, I love you, I miss you. And I'm thinking about you every single day. Since I arrived in Gaza, I've survived with almost no medical care, little food and little water. I can't remember the last time I saw the sun or took a breath of fresh air,” he can be heard recounting in the disconcerting clip.

Goldberg-Polin was last seen alive in a Hamas video released in April this year - the first public sign that he had survived his injuries.

The slain hostage also appeared to blame the Israeli government for his plight in the newly released clip. The developments come amid mounting pressure for Benjamin Netanyahu to seal a deal that would free the remaining captives .

“...my own country, Israel, has been trying to bomb me nonstop so they don't have to take responsibility and make a deal for their mistake and for leaving me behind,” he said.

Hamas has released several similar videos - condemned by Israel as psychological warfare - over the past week following the recovery of six hostage bodies.



There are around 70 hostages in Gaza who have not yet been confirmed dead by the Israeli government, out of roughly 100. However the militant group has also threatened to kill the remaining hostages if Israel tries to rescue them.

“There is not a deal in the making... Unfortunately, it's not close but we will do everything we can to get them to the point where they do make a deal and at the same time we prevent Iran from resupplying Gaza as this great terror enclave,” Netanyahu told Fox & Friends this week.

