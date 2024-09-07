Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Former Maharashtra chief and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray , on Saturday, visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.



In a released by ANI, the Thackeray family members can be seen making their way through the crowds to the stage, where the idol has been placed. The former chief minister's wife, Rashmi Thackeray was also present at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen offering prayers at his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi .



“The Ganesh Utsav has begun in Maharashtra, which everyone was eagerly waiting for. I extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

Visuals of Ganpati Puja also emerged from the home of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where he offered prayers to the lord.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebrations in Mumbai

September 7 marks the first day of the Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. The festival will end on September 16, after a 10-day celebration.

Mumbai's oldest Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed massive crowds on Saturday as devotees thronged in huge numbers to seek blessings from the lord. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the same pandal today morning.

Besides Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadicha Ganraj, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Andhericha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani are some of the prominent Ganpati pandals in Mumbai.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja's look

The first look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 5, 2024.



This year, Anant Ambani and Reliance Foundation have gifted a 20-kg gold crown to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to mark Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Lord Ganesha can be seen sitting majestically on the throne at Lalbaugcha, adorning the gold crown. Reportedly, it took over two months to craft the gold crown.

