Invaders Fired 11 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 11 times on the border of Chernihiv region yesterday, causing fires in the Semenivska community.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.
“In just one day, Russians fired 11 times at the border of Chernihiv region. 43 explosions were recorded,” Chaus said.
In particular, according to him, the occupiers shelled Semenivka with artillery once again. A house and outbuildings were burning on the outskirts of the town.
In addition, there were fires caused by FPV drones in the border village of Semenivka community.
As reported, the Russian army fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning on Saturday, September 7.
Photo: Viacheslav Chaus/Telegram
