Nine People, Including Two Children, Were Wounded In Kharkiv Region Over Last Day Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, nine people were wounded in the last day as a result of shelling by the Russian army, including two children. A logistics infrastructure facility, private houses and cars were also damaged, and a number of grass fires broke out.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He specified that the town of Lyubotyn was shelled in the morning.

“As a result of the shelling, private houses, window glazing, roofs, and cars were damaged. Six people were injured, including a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, their injuries are light,” wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, in the morning, as a result of shelling in Solonitsky TG, grass burned on the territory of 500 square meters, and a car was damaged. A 46-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in a medical facility.

Mr. Syniehubov noted that around 10 a.m. a logistics infrastructure facility was damaged in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of shelling.

In Kupiansk at 12.25 an 88-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling .

In Derhachivska TG, as a result of hostile shelling, cars were damaged, there were no casualties.

In Novoosynove village, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling.

“A 24-year-old man exploded on an unknown explosive in the forest belt near Izyum around 20 p.m., he was hospitalized,” wrote the head of the RMA.

He added that as a result of the shelling, grass and coniferous litter burned over 800 square meters in the village of Kivsharivka; in the village of Borova - over 1 hectare; in the village of Losivka - over 900 square meters; in the village of Kolodiazne - grass burned over 2 hectares; in the village of Kivsharivka - coniferous litter burned over 700 square meters.

Syniehubov also informed that 115 families were resettled in Studenok village, another 15 families left Kharkiv region for other settlements.

Shelling of Liubotyn inregion: number of victims increased to six

“In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops four times in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The enemy attacked our fortifications in the Kupiansk sector twenty-four times near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. At the moment, fighting continues in six locations,” the head of the region summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kharkiv region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.

The photo is illustrative