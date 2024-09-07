Sanjay Roy Says He 'Didn't Commit The Murder', 'Ran After Seeing Dead Body'. All You Need Know About His Polygraph Test

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'I didn't commit the murder,' said Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital during the polygraph test.

According to an India Today report, Roy denied his involvement in the case and claimed that the victim was already dead when he spotted her.

"I didn't commit the murder. I escaped from the hall after just seeing the dead body," Roy told the CBI during the polygraph test, the India Today report said, citing sources.

Notably, Roy's lie detector test has been flagged for several "false and unconvincing" answers. Reports citing CBI sources said he also appeared "unnerved and anxious" during the hours of questioning.

A Times of India report, citing sources said Sanjay Roy cited multiple "alibis" during the test.

Roy was arrested after his Bluetooth device was near the victim's body. CCTV footage also showed Roy entering the hospital's seminar hall, where the doctor's body was found.

He also made similar claims before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah. Roy had said he consented to the polygraph test to prove his innocence.

"CBI couldn't produce conclusive evidence so far. Let them investigate and prove the crime," India Today quoted Roy's lawyer Kavita Sarkar as saying.

Sarkar also claimed Roy was "innocent" and was "framed".

Roy, according to India Today's source, had visited Sonagachi, a 'red light area' in Kolkata before the incident. He also consumed alcohol.

Police have alleged that Roy was addicted to watching porn.

The central agency officers also conducted polygraph tests on a couple of others at their Kolkata office, an officer told news agency PTI, adding that the test on Roy was over after around four hours.

Four persons, including former principal of the RGKMCH Sandip Ghosh, underwent the polygraph test on last week.