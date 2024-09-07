Rahul Dravid Returns To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rahul Dravid's second stint as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals began with a phone call from captain Sanju Samson. While rumours of Dravid's return to the Royals had been circulating, the news was officially confirmed on Friday (September 6). Although Dravid takes on the role of head coach, Kumar Sangakkara will remain with the team as Director. The announcement was made by Rajasthan Royals on their social platforms, accompanied by a of Sanju Samson's phone call to Dravid.

The video, showcasing Dravid's introduction, depicts Sanju Samson's name flashing on Dravid's phone screen. Dravid answers the call with a cheerful 'Hello Captain'. The video has since taken social media by storm.

Dravid previously served as both mentor and director for the Rajasthan Royals. As captain, he led the team to the Champions League T20 final in 2013. He later took on the role of director-cum-mentor in 2014 and 2015. It was during this period that current captain and Kerala star, Sanju Samson, joined the Rajasthan Royals. Dravid moved to the Delhi Capitals in 2015 and remained there until 2019. The India legend later became the head of the National Cricket Academy.

Sanju Samson played for the Delhi Capitals during the two years when Rajasthan Royals faced a ban. During this time, Dravid also served as the coach of the India Under-19 team, guiding the teenagers to World Cup triumph in 2018.

In 2021, Dravid was appointed as Indian cricket team's head coach and the 51-year-old ended this tenure on a high, winning the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies earlier this year. His return to the IPL as coach marks a significant comeback. Reports suggest that Dravid has signed a one-year contract with Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season (2025).

Rajasthan Royals are also reportedly in talks with former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour to join as Dravid's assistant. It is also being said that Dravid recently held discussions with the team management regarding the players to be retained before the IPL mega auction.

