JICA Affirms Continued Partnership With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, Sep.7 (Petra) -Director of Middle East Division at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tosaka Sota, stressed the importance of the existing Jordan-JICA partnership, which extends for fifty years.In an interview with "Petra," Sota noted the agency is "keen" to continue cooperation with Jordan, adding that King Abdullah II, during his visit to Japan last year, met with the agency's head, which confirms the Kingdom's existing cooperation and partnership with JICA.The volume of development aid provided by JICA to Jordan since the beginning of their partnership in 1974 amounted to $3. 219, 400, covering soft loans, grants and technical cooperation, stressing the continuation of this cooperation, he pointed out.Sota stated that Jordan and Japan are celebrating this year the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, which had a positive impact on Jordan-JICA cooperation, saying, "We are aware of the size of the challenges facing the Jordanian government and we are trying to help it, and our partnership continues."Sota presented the agency's programs in Jordan in the sectors of water, energy, education, health and tourism and their positive impact on the Kingdom, noting implementation of training programs through Jordan for other countries, as participants from Iraq, Egypt, Palestine and Gaza receive their training in the Kingdom.Furthermore, he praised Jordan's humanitarian role in receiving and sheltering refugees and providing them with services, stressing that the refugee issue is an international responsibility and not Jordan's alone.The official stressed the importance of supporting Jordan, especially since the stability of the Middle East is part of Jordan's stability, stressing his keenness to support the host community as well.Regarding cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, he indicated that an agreement was signed between Jordan and JICA to cooperate in this field, especially since it is an important area for expanding cooperation.Sota stressed expanding assistance in relation to the electricity interconnection project between Jordan, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, noting JICA's interest in development projects in Jordan in the sectors of tourism, water, development programs and others.JICA's basic policy aims to enhance local and regional stability by boosting internal stability, supporting socially vulnerable groups, reducing social disparities, backing the host community for refugees, enhancing regional communication and promoting regional exchange and the concept of the "Corridor for Peace and Prosperity," according to Sota.JICA also seeks to enhance infrastructure to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic growth by implementing comprehensive and sustainable industrial development, enhancing the flexibility of public facilities, promoting green transformation, sustainable use and management of water resources and environmental protection, he pointed out.