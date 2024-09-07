Koazy By Chengdu W And Y Interior Design Co,.Ltd Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Koazy

Innovative Homestay Design Recognized for Exceptional Comfort and Functionality in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Koazy, a unique homestay designed by ChengDu W and Y Interior Design Co,.Ltd , as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovative features of Koazy, which seamlessly combines the functions of a comfortable living space and an engaging exhibition hall.Koazy's award-winning design showcases the growing trend of multifunctional spaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers and design enthusiasts. By integrating elements of comfort and practicality into an aesthetically pleasing environment, Koazy sets a new standard for homestay experiences. This recognition underscores the importance of innovative design solutions in shaping the future of the interior design industry.The design team at ChengDu W and Y Interior Design Co,.Ltd skillfully incorporated Koazy's products into the space, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere that departs from traditional homestay models. The open layout maximizes functionality while ensuring privacy, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the dynamic and engaging environment. The selective use of materials, including wood, artistic coatings, and metal, contributes to the space's unique character and visual appeal.Winning the Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to ChengDu W and Y Interior Design Co,.Ltd's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative concepts and creating spaces that enhance the user experience. As Koazy gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence future trends in the homestay and exhibition design sectors.Project MembersKoazy was designed by the talented team at ChengDu W and Y Interior Design Co,.Ltd, with key contributions from Wenlai Zou and Dan Liu. Their expertise in creating immersive environments and fascinating spaces was instrumental in bringing the award-winning design to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About W&Y Interior DesignW&Y Interior Design is a renowned design firm that brings together elite professionals from various fields, including private homes, hotels, and businesses. With a strong commitment to creating immersive environments and fascinating spaces, the company provides customers with quality services and products backed by rich experience and excellent design expertise. W&Y Interior Design's services cover a wide range of professional design fields, such as architectural design, interior design, garden design, lighting design, furnishings design, and furniture design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. As an international and juried design competition, the A' Design Award has been organized across all industries since 2008, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

