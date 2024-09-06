WH Demands Probe Into Death Of American Woman In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed dismay at the death of Aysenur Eygi, a Turkish-US dual national, during a pro-Palestinian protest in the occupied West on Friday.

"We are deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American -- and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones," Karine said at a press conference.

The Biden-Harris Administration has reached out to the Israeli and requested investigating the tragic incident, she noted.

Earlier today, the State Dept. spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed Eygi's death and identity, expressing "deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

"We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," Miller said in a statement.

Eygi, a 26-year-old, was shot in the head by the Israeli forces while participation in one of the Palestinians' weekly demonstrations against the illegal Jewish settlement expansions in the West bank.

The incident took place in Beita town, to the north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, the International Solidarity Movement noted in a statement.

The Israeli occupation forces used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the protesters who included women and children, according to the ISM statement. (end)

