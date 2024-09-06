Monkeys Act Out Of Revenge Kill 250 Dogs In India After Pack Of Dogs Killed Their Babies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Monkeys have reportedly killed as many as 250 dogs in one Indian district, by dragging them to the top of trees and buildings and then throwing them to their deaths.



Residents in the villages where the monkeys have gone on murderous rampages are living in fear, as some of them have also come under attack.



The monkeys are thought to be carrying out the killings as acts of“revenge” after a pack of dogs killed one of the monkey's babies.



The incidents have been reported in the villages of Majalgaon and Lavul. In Majalgao alone, it is estimated about 250 dogs have so far been killed by monkeys.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram