Ike’S Love & Sandwiches And Smash Mouth Celebrate 25 Years Of “All Star” With Two Rockin’ Sandwiches

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, CA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the 25th anniversary of Smash Mouth's iconic hit“All Star,” and what better way to celebrate than with a flavor-packed collaboration with Ike's Love & Sandwiches? Known for its daring and delicious creations, Ike's is turning up the volume with not just one, but two special edition sandwiches: #167“Smash Mouth” and #1999“Hey Now, You're an All Star,” both available at Ike's locations nationwide.

#167 Smash Mouth - This sandwich packs a punch with sizzling bacon, smooth cream cheese, and sharp provolone, all served on Ike's famous Dutch Crunch bread with their signature Dirty Sauce baked right in. It's a blend of flavors that's as bold and unforgettable as the band itself.

#1999 Hey Now, You're an All Star - Inspired by the year Smash Mouth stormed onto the scene with their worldwide hit, this sandwich features a melody of spicy and savory with halal chicken, bacon, red pesto, sriracha, wasabi mayo, and pepper jack cheese, also on Dutch Crunch with Dirty Sauce. It's a tribute to a song that's been getting play on playlists for 25 years, designed to hit all the right notes with your taste buds.

Ike Shehadeh, the founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, shared his personal connection with the collaboration:“Working with Smash Mouth to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'All Star' has been dope. Whenever I'm in San Jose, I catch up with the guys; we've built a great friendship over the years. It's always fun hanging out and now, creating these awesome sandwiches together just adds to our shared adventures. We're excited to bring a piece of that friendship to everyone with these unique, flavor-packed sandwiches. Here's to good food, great music, and amazing friends!”

Smash Mouth lead vocalist, Steve Harwell, gave his take on this epic collab,“Seeing our music celebrated through these amazing sandwiches is incredible. Ike's has really knocked it out of the park. We think fans of our music and epic food will love what we've come up with together. Here's to another 25 years of staying an 'All Star!'”

Ike added,“Smash Mouth is the rarest of celebrity partners at Ike's. They are one of very few people who have TWO sandwiches on our menu. It's highest honor we can give someone and I'm glad it's to commemorate their 25th Anniversary and our friendship.”

The“Smash Mouth” and“Hey Now, You're an All Star” sandwiches are available now at all Ike's Love & Sandwiches locations. Join the celebration, enjoy these limited-time offerings, and keep rocking like it's 1999!

Get your backstage pass to Ike's Love & Sandwiches by joining Ike's Rewards at ikessandwiches.com. Raise your lighter and demand an encore by following @ikessandwiches on social media.

# # # # #



About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

If you've never been to Ike's Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. Ike's is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why they take extra special care to make sure there are great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike's Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike's mom). Start your love affair with Ike's and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

Attachments



#1999 Hey Now, You're an All Star #167 Smash Mouth

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Ike's Love & Sandwiches 323.443.7780 ...